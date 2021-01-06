Rescuing boy from ledge was best job of my life, says worker

When Mr Das Dipto arrived for work at Block 244, Hougang Street 22 on Sunday at 7.35am, the landscape maintenance worker did not expect to be involved in "the best job I've done in my life".

The 27-year-old was there to prune trees, but ended up rescuing a child, believed to be six years old, who was stuck on a window ledge barely wide enough for his feet.

Mr Dipto, who moved from Bangladesh to work here eight years ago, told The Straits Times yesterday that he was cleaning a boom lift he used for pruning trees when a frantic woman approached him and his colleague - Mr Biswas Jibom, 19. She pointed to the boy, who was clinging on to laundry poles while on a ledge three storeys high at the neighbouring Block 243.

The woman told them the door to the boy's flat was locked, so Mr Dipto decided the best way to reach him was to use the boom lift - a caged platform at the end of a mobile crane. With Mr Biswas directing him, he steered the machine towards Block 243 and the boy, who was crying.

In a video shared on WhatsApp and uploaded onto Facebook, passers-by are heard shouting at the child to hold on, especially after he loosens his grip at one point.

Meanwhile, Mr Dipto is seen manoeuvring the platform to be within reach of the stranded boy.

He told ST that he spoke calmly to the boy in English and explained that he was about to rescue him.

When he was close enough, he reached out with both arms and lifted the boy onto the platform - an act met with cheers.

With one arm firmly around the child and the other controlling the boom lift, he lowered the frightened boy to safety.

Mr Dipto said a man then took the boy away.

Recalling the incident, Mr Dipto said he was so engrossed in saving the boy that he did not notice a small crowd had gathered.

The youngest of five brothers, Mr Dipto said his fourth brother, who like him works for landscaping firm Yong Aik Construction, shared the video with neighbours and friends back in their hometown of Narail in Dhaka.

Mr Dipto said his mother - whom he spoke to during his daily phone call with her yesterday - praised him for doing "a very good job" in rescuing the stranded child.

She was shown the video by a friend in Bangladesh.

Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao on Monday reported that the boy had climbed out of a kitchen window after waking up to discover that he was home alone.

It added that the boy was crying on the ledge as he looked for his mother, and that neighbours who knocked on the third-floor unit's door did not get a response.

Later on Sunday morning, the boy's mother, accompanied by the boy, met Mr Dipto in Hougang and thanked him.

"She said, 'Thank you, sir, you saved my son's life,'" he said.

Mr Marcus Ang, Mr Dipto's supervisor, said the company plans to reward Mr Dipto and Mr Biswas. He added that the Singapore Civil Defence Force will recognise both workers' act with an award today.

"Dipto has been very positive over many different projects, and he has always been a very hard worker," said Mr Ang.

Mr Dipto posted photos of the rescue on his Facebook page on Monday night with the caption: "At a work time I saving one children life in Singapore... at last my life is a good job... I pray for the God I doing the work properly."

Many people thanked Mr Dipto in the comments, praising him for his selflessness.

"So thankful for your kind action. The kid might be in danger if not for you," wrote Facebook user Yong Yun, who called him a hero.