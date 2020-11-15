Rescues on land and at sea

Worker injured after falling down hatch on ship off S'pore

Two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vessels battled strong winds to rescue a man who fell down a hatch while working on a container ship off the south-east coast of Singapore on Friday.

The man was conscious but had injured his leg and was unable to move.

Two SCDF marine specialists placed the man on a stretcher, which was then lowered by ropes and pulleys to a heavy rescue vessel.

The man was taken to Marina South Pier where SCDF paramedics assessed his injuries before taking him to Singapore General Hospital.

SCDF carries 2 people out of Yishun flat that was gutted by fire

Two people were rescued after a fire broke out in a one-bedroom flat in Yishun yesterday morning.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers found one of the occupants in the bedroom and the other in the toilet. Both had to be carried out of the unit.

One was taken to the Singapore General Hospital with burn injuries while the other was assessed for smoke inhalation but refused to be taken to hospital.



A Singapore Civil Defence Force marine specialist lowering the casualty on a stretcher to a heavy rescue vessel. The worker had injured his leg after falling down a hatch and was unable to move. PHOTO: SCDF/FACEBOOK



About 40 residents evacuated from the housing block before the SCDF arrived.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the fire was caused by an electric bicycle left to charge.

The SCDF highlighted the safety tips for e-bikes and personal mobility devices, including using power adaptors that carry the Safety Mark and refraining from charging devices or batteries overnight.

Batteries should also be regularly examined for damage or deformities such as bloating, corrosion or powdery residue.