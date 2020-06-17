Motorcyclist rescued from under taxi in Jurong West accident

SINGAPORE - A dramatic rescue took place on Tuesday night (June 16) as Singapore Civil Defence Force officers used hydraulic tools to rescue a motorcyclist pinned under a taxi after an accident.

The 31-year-old man was conscious when he was taken to the National University Hospital.

A video of the incident was uploaded on Facebook page Singapore Road Accident.

In the video, more than five rescuers can be seen crawling around and under the taxi to stabilise the man and secure the TransCab taxi, so that its right front wheel can be lifted.

A spokesman for the cab company said it will be assisting the police with their investigations.