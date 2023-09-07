Rescued: 20 cats left without food and water in Bukit Merah flat covered with human waste

SINGAPORE – Some 20 cats were rescued by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Cat Welfare Society (CWS), after they were allegedly left without food and water for eight days in a rental flat that was covered in human waste.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the SPCA said it helped to rescue the cats – including a kitten – from the Bukit Merah flat on Aug 19. The rescue took 12 hours in total.

SPCA added in the post that the sewage pipe had burst in the flat and “leaking waste matter throughout the flat”. In an accompanying video, cats were seen freely roaming around the flat, whose floor is either covered with rubbish, trash bags or various household items, or brackish water. A cat is also seen licking the water in the 31-second video.

The Straits Times has contacted the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) for more information, including who is currently caring for the cats.

Describing the cats’ condition in the flat as “poor”, CWS president Thenuga Vijakumar said there had been no signs of any food or clean water in the house.

She said the animal welfare group was alerted to the situation on Aug 18 by an officer from the Tanjong Pagar Town Council, who requested to conduct a joint inspection the following week.

Upon reviewing the case, CWS’ community engagement manager realised that the cats’ owner had requested for assistance on Aug 10, when the pipe had burst.

ST has contacted the town council for more information.

“As CWS does not have a shelter or rescue function, we requested assistance from SPCA,” she added.

In its Facebook post on Wednesday, SPCA said its officers visited the unit on the evening of Aug 18, together with CWS representatives.

They were allowed to enter the flat only past midnight on Aug 19.

“The situation was so dire that we immediately alerted the authorities to seize the cats so that they could receive urgent medical care,” said the post.

“The cats could have faced life-threatening consequences if we had not attended to them in time.”