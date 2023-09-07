Rescued: 20 cats left without food and water in Bukit Merah flat covered with human waste

SINGAPORE – Some 20 cats were rescued by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Cat Welfare Society (CWS), after they were allegedly left without food and water for eight days in a rental flat that was covered in human waste.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the SPCA said it helped to rescue the cats – including a kitten – from the Bukit Merah flat on Aug 19. The rescue took 12 hours in total.
SPCA added in the post that the sewage pipe had burst in the flat and “leaking waste matter throughout the flat”. In an accompanying video, cats were seen freely roaming around the flat, whose floor is either covered with rubbish, trash bags or various household items, or brackish water. A cat is also seen licking the water in the 31-second video.
The Straits Times has contacted the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) for more information, including who is currently caring for the cats.
Describing the cats’ condition in the flat as “poor”, CWS president Thenuga Vijakumar said there had been no signs of any food or clean water in the house.
She said the animal welfare group was alerted to the situation on Aug 18 by an officer from the Tanjong Pagar Town Council, who requested to conduct a joint inspection the following week.
Upon reviewing the case, CWS’ community engagement manager realised that the cats’ owner had requested for assistance on Aug 10, when the pipe had burst.
ST has contacted the town council for more information.
“As CWS does not have a shelter or rescue function, we requested assistance from SPCA,” she added.
In its Facebook post on Wednesday, SPCA said its officers visited the unit on the evening of Aug 18, together with CWS representatives.
They were allowed to enter the flat only past midnight on Aug 19.
“The situation was so dire that we immediately alerted the authorities to seize the cats so that they could receive urgent medical care,” said the post.
“The cats could have faced life-threatening consequences if we had not attended to them in time.”
SPCA executive director Aarthi Sankar told The Straits Times that it has called on the AVS to conduct a full investigation into the matter.
Expressing concern for the cats’ health, she added: “Upon clearance of all health checks, we are committed to supporting the authorities with their rehoming.”
In June, two starved cats were rescued from a rental flat in Jalan Minyak, near Havelock Road, having been locked in a cage with the skeletal remains of three others.
A month earlier, the police found several abandoned cats in a two-room flat in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 after conducting a forced entry, following complaints by neighbours about a foul smell emanating from the unit.
And in March, 13 cats and two rabbits were rescued from a Sembawang Crescent rental flat by volunteers, with the tenant believed to have abandoned the flat and animals for at least a week, having been served an eviction notice.
Meanwhile, cat owners who find themselves with too many cats to care for are recommended to sterilise them, said Ms Thenuga.
The CWS can arrange the procedure for free if cat owners are facing financial difficulties, she added.
They should then look into rehoming their pets, which CWS can advise on as well.
She said: “In combination, the owners will be able to reduce the population of cats in their homes and make it more manageable for them.”
Pet owners can approach SPCA as well, either by dialling 6287 5355 or through e-mail at enquiries@spca.org.sg.