Republic commits $2.2m to fund aviation training

Singapore committed US$1.6 million (S$2.2 million) over the next three years to fund training programmes for aviation professionals in developing countries, in an agreement signed with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) yesterday.

Under the agreement, the Republic will provide 330 fellowships and 10 scholarships.

Participants will take part in specialised aviation programmes at the Singapore Aviation Academy, the training arm of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

Called the Singapore-ICAO Developing Countries Training Programme, the scheme was first established in 2001, and has trained 1,500 participants from 130 ICAO states.

Courses range from aviation management to aviation safety and security management. Scholarship recipients will get a Singapore Aviation Academy diploma in civil aviation management or aviation safety management.

CAAS said that with time, the academy will also be introducing new training programmes that will help students understand the lessons gleaned from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran said: "We will always remember and are grateful for the assistance and training offered by other states from which Singapore benefited greatly in our early years of nation building.

"We are therefore happy and honoured to be able to do our part in continuing that fine tradition... and make global aviation more inclusive."

