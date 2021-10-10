Reopening will put wind in the sails of travel industry: Agents

Travel agents are gearing up for a strong finish to the year after Singapore yesterday announced quarantine-free leisure travel arrangements with nine new countries over the past two days, its biggest move to reopen borders so far.

Fully vaccinated travellers can travel to the United States, Britain, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands and Canada from Oct 19, and to South Korea from Nov 15.

This comes on top of existing Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) with Germany and Brunei.

Those in the travel industry are optimistic about the new destinations, with figures from the Singapore Tourism Board showing that the US, South Korea and Britain were Singapore's 8th, 9th and 10th largest markets in terms of international visitor arrivals in 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The top three markets were China, Indonesia and India.

"This is hands down the best news since the pandemic started. I'm confident that it will give the business a huge uplift in sales and bookings again," said Mr Nicholas Lim, Asia CEO of The Travel Corporation (TTC).

Mr Jeremiah Wong, senior marketing communications manager at Chan Brothers Travel, said the move will spur the recovery of leisure tourism. Pre-pandemic, tours to Europe made up about 35 per cent of the company's outbound packages.

The year-end period is a popular time for people in Singapore to travel, and Dynasty Travel's director of public relations and communications Alicia Seah said it has already received inquiries on tours to Europe from families with fully vaccinated teenage children.

As part of the scheme, people can visit multiple VTL destinations in the same trip, a more enticing prospect. "Initially when only Germany was open for leisure travel without quarantine, the response was lukewarm as people wanted more travel options," Ms Seah said.

Before the pandemic, most customers opted for multi-city packages covering two to three destinations over 12 to 16 days. She believes this will remain the case for trips to Europe. As for South Korea, the company has received inquiries for longer trips, up from five to eight days on average.

Travel firms also cheered the reduction of required Covid-19 tests from four to two. From Oct 19, travellers entering Singapore need to take only a pre-departure test before their return flight and another test upon arrival.

Travellers may have to contend with higher prices across the board, however. Mr Lim said the prices of some TTC tours have gone up by 5 per cent to 10 per cent since 2019 as overseas suppliers raised prices due to the pandemic.

Packages from Dynasty Travel may cost about 15 per cent to 30 per cent more due to smaller group sizes and the cost of Covid-19 tests, Ms Seah said. The company has reduced its maximum group size from 40 to 20.

Marketing communications consultant Carolyn Ortega is planning to travel alone to Britain to visit her 19-year-old niece, who is studying modern dance at the Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance near London. "I'll bring along her favourite foods from Singapore, including pineapple tarts," said Ms Ortega, who is in her 40s. She also intends to go to Spain to dine at Michelin-starred restaurant Baga in the southern city of Jaen.

Mr Aaron Wong, who runs travel website The MileLion, has booked a trip to South Korea at the end of November and is planning another multi-stop itinerary to include as many of the new VTL countries as possible. He is looking to spend two to three days at each destination to give readers and would-be travellers a sense of the situation on the ground. "After 20 months of being cooped up, people in Singapore finally have 10 two-way quarantine-free travel options.

"While VTL travel is not without its pitfalls, it's something most people wouldn't have dreamed of this time last year," he said.