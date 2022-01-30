Reopening plans ahead of Chinese New Year thwarted by Covid-19 Omicron variant: President Halimah

SINGAPORE - The emergence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant has thrown off plans for reopening in many countries, including Singapore, said President Halimah Yacob.

She understood that some Singaporeans had hoped that the Covid-19 rules would be relaxed in time for more Chinese New Year festivities to be allowed, she said in a Chinese New Year video message on her Facebook page on Sunday (Jan 30).

"I am glad that Singaporeans understand the challenges, and continue to give one another support in these difficult times," she said, as Singaporeans prepare to usher in the Year of the Tiger.

Madam Halimah added: "The tiger symbolises strength and bravery. I hope that we will continue to embody these traits as we battle the pandemic as a nation, and emerge from it stronger than before."

"I wish everyone a happy and healthy Lunar New Year. Xin Nian Kuai Le!"

