Renowned Aussie architect Kerry Hill, 75, dies

Australian architect Kerry Hill, founder of the award-winning firm Kerry Hill Architects, died on Sunday at the age of 75.

His death was confirmed by a director at the company's Perth office, Mr Justin Hill, who is not related to the late Mr Hill.

Mr Justin Hill declined further comment.

The late Mr Hill, who was a Singapore permanent resident, received the President's Design Award for Designer of the Year in 2010. The award was given out by then President S R Nathan.

The architect was known for the "Kerry Hill" touch, which typically features steeply pitched pavilion roofs, shaded walkways and grounds dotted with large, shallow pools of water.

Projects in Singapore done by his company include condominiums Martin No. 38 in Martin Road and Hana in Tomlinson Road.

His notable regional projects include The Datai Hotel in Langkawi and The Lalu Hotel at Sun Moon Lake in Taiwan.

Mr Hill's company, which has offices in Perth and Singapore, is also known for its design work for Aman Resorts which specialises in high-end hotels.

Amanemu, a luxury resort and onsen spa nestled on a Japanese island, won Building Of The Year at last year's annual Singapore Institute of Architects Architectural Design Awards.



Amanemu, located about 300km south-west of Tokyo, was conceived by Kerry Hill Architects and clinched the top Building Of The Year prize at the Singapore Institute of Architects Architectural Design Awards in 2017. PHOTO: BERNARD LEE



Mr Hill, in an interview with The Straits Times after winning the 2010 President's Design Award, said good architecture "speaks to the senses; it cannot rely on image alone".

He said of his win: "I feel honour and gratitude. Having lived and worked in Singapore for more than 30 years, I feel I have finally been adopted."

When asked about his attraction to architecture, he said: "I am an architect like a dog is a dog - that's my lot in life."

He was also described as "a man of few words", with an "uncompromising commitment to architecture".

Mr Hill graduated from the University of Western Australia in 1968 and moved to Asia in 1971, establishing his company in Singapore in 1979.

He delivered public lectures at the National University of Singapore's School of Architecture, where he was an external examiner from 2005 to 2007.

From 2006 to 2008, he served as a jury member for the President's Design Award.

The award's website quotes him as saying about Singapore's architectural community: "There is definitely a growing sense of architectural community in Singapore together with an increasing awareness among clients that good design sells. The design culture is maturing and I am optimistic for the future."