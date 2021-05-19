Ren Ci nursing home staff, residents test negative for virus

All staff and residents of Ren Ci @ Ang Mo Kio nursing home who were near a 39-year-old nurse confirmed to have the coronavirus have tested negative so far.

The nurse, who works there, is a household contact of a sales representative who visited Changi Airport Terminal 3 - where a cluster of cases was detected - on May 4.

The nursing home will carry out further testing where necessary, Ren Ci said yesterday, adding that the nurse was last at work last Saturday and had visited a general practitioner after his shift.

He was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Sunday and is currently warded in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Upon notification of the man's positive test result, the nursing home took immediate action.

Through split zone segregation, it identified staff and residents in the zone where the Covid-19 patient had been in, and worked with the Ministry of Health, as well as the Agency for Integrated Care, to test them.

All visits to the affected zone have been stopped until further notice.

The nursing home has since deep cleaned and disinfected the affected areas, and will be increasing its cleaning frequency.

Staff in the affected zone will also step up their use of personal protective equipment.

Ren Ci's clinical director David Ng said: "Amongst the direct care staff working in the affected work zone, 94 per cent of them have received their full Covid-19 vaccination.

"With split zones already in place, together with vaccinations, strict infection prevention and control, close surveillance swabs during this period, and ongoing observation of precautionary measures in line with prevailing advisories, we hope to prevent any further spread."

Ang Qing