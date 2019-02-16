Remembering those lost during World War II

Retired businessman Loh Weng Kee, 78, could not hold back his tears at the War Memorial Park during a service yesterday in commemoration of civilian victims of the Japanese Occupation. He was accompanied by his wife Tim Yap Wah, 70, a retired businesswoman. His father was taken away by the Japanese when Mr Loh was a month old, and never returned. He said: "It was a terrible, terrible chapter in our history. We still remember it vividly, although memories of our hardships are fading with each new generation. The young must know about this chapter and the importance of peace because wartime means great suffering for all." The service was also to mark Total Defence Day. It was co-organised by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) and the Central National Education Office of the Ministry of Defence (Mindef). About 1,000 representatives from the SCCCI, Mindef, diplomatic corps, religious organisations, National Youth Council, business and clan associations, uniformed groups, schools and veterans' leagues attended the service, along with the families of the victims.