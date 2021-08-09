Remembering life and legacy of Muslims' last prophet

Oct 19: Prophet Muhammad's birthday

The birth anniversary is an important occasion for Muslims, who commemorate this day, also known as Maulidur Rasul or Mawlid, by sending their blessings to the Prophet Muhammad with recitations of praises and blessings.

Muslims believe that the Prophet Muhammad was the last prophet and final messenger of God. He was born on 12 Rabiulawal (Aug 29, AD570), the third month of the Muslim calendar, and died on his 63rd birthday.

Mawlid is celebrated in almost all Islamic countries. Traditional poems on the Prophet Muhammad's life are recited in mosques and at home.

In some places, a carnival with large street processions is held. Charity contributions and food are distributed, and stories about the life of the Prophet are narrated with recitation of poetry by children.

In Singapore, celebrations used to involve processions, but are today held at mosques and community organisations.