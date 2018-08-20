Religious groups raise $32k for Lombok quake aid

Members of various religious communities here have banded together to raise more than $32,000 for victims of the recent earthquakes in Lombok, Indonesia.

Yesterday, a cheque for $32,500 was presented to Indonesian Ambassador I Gede Ngurah Swajaya by Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Mohamad Maliki Osman, on behalf of the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO).

The event was held at the IRO's office at the Ministry of National Development building in Maxwell Road, and attended by representatives of the various religious communities, including Catholics, Buddhists and Baha'i.

Since July 29, the Indonesian island of Lombok has been hit by a series of earthquakes that have left over 430 people dead, 1,300 injured and nearly 353,000 displaced.

Yesterday, it was hit by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake, though there were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

A prayer session, led by Baalwie Mosque's imam, Habib Hassan Al-Attas, was also held for victims of the Lombok earthquakes, as well as those hit by recent floods in India's Kerala state - which killed over 300 people and left more than 220,000 homeless - and last Tuesday's bridge collapse in the Italian city of Genoa, which left at least 38 dead.

Speaking to the media, Habib Hassan, an IRO council member, noted that the aid amount was raised in just three days. He said it was a "religious obligation" for Singapore to help neighbouring countries such as Indonesia in times of crisis.

"If they feel pain, we also feel pain," he said. He also said the IRO would observe the situation and raise more money if necessary.

Singapore stands ready to assist relief efforts in Indonesia, said Dr Maliki, adding that the Republic would send humanitarian aid if necessary. He said the IRO's contribution showed Singaporeans' spirit of generosity, and he was heartened by the ground-up initiative.

"I hope more will step up to help our brethren in Indonesia," he said.