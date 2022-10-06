Release of anti-dengue mozzies took some residents by surprise

The release of mosquitoes to combat dengue, as part of a project in various estates, has caused some alarm among residents who did not know about the move.

Known as Project Wolbachia, it involves releasing male mosquitoes infected with the Wolbachia bacteria to control the population of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which spread dengue.

"One pre-school administrator who was unaware of the start of the project reported that the school suddenly saw swarms of mosquitoes, (which led) to some degree of fear and alarm among the children," said Ms Yeo Wan Ling (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC).

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, Ms Yeo added that some residents had given feedback on an increased number of mosquito bites and that, according to one of them, this had led to skin sensitivity and rashes.

In response, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment Baey Yam Keng said the National Environment Agency (NEA) had engaged the community on Aug 30 prior to the release of mosquitoes in Punggol, such as through door-to-door distribution of letters to residents.

He added that more targeted and direct engagements will be explored, including door-to-door visits to increase community awareness.

Mr Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) said he had also received feedback from residents on the increasing prevalence of mosquitoes, which he presumed to be a result of these male Wolbachia mosquitoes being released.

He said he had wanted to participate in community engagement efforts conducted through the People's Association, such as mosquito-release activities at the Wolbachia study sites, but was unable to do so.

Mr Chua asked the ministry how much it believes in garnering the support of MPs in its community engagement efforts.

In response, Mr Baey said the NEA works with the community and grassroots to carry out these outreach programmes, same as in other government initiatives.

"In particular, for Project Wolbachia, we need to work with town councils as well because of some of the operational issues, and because the town councils maintain some of the general cleanliness of the estates so as to reduce mosquito breeding grounds... So we'll continue to work on both fronts," he said.

Project Wolbachia is currently deployed at 13 sites, including Punggol and Sengkang.

Mr Baey noted that at the start of Wolbachia-Aedes releases in new areas, the NEA typically receives more feedback relating to mosquitoes, though residents become accustomed to the mosquitoes over time.

He said the NEA's data has shown that after a few months of releases, the population of the Aedes aegypti mosquito falls to very low levels, decreasing by up to 98 per cent, and bites from these mosquitoes also drop significantly. This was seen in dengue cases falling by up to 70 per cent at study sites with at least one year of mosquito releases.

"However, as the Wolbachia-Aedes technology does not affect other species of mosquitoes, residents may still experience some bites from such mosquitoes," said Mr Baey.