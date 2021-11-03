Regulator to set green standards for power generation companies

Green standards will be set for power generation companies by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), as part of the nation's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said in Parliament yesterday.

The regulator will be able to implement policies and strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the import, export, generation, transmission and supply of electricity under the Energy (Resilience Measures and Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, which the House passed yesterday.

This comes as Singapore still depends heavily on natural gas - a type of fossil fuel - to provide more than 95 per cent of its current electricity demand. Natural gas continues to be needed even as Singapore turns to low-carbon sources of energy such as solar energy, and regional power grids, and low-carbon alternatives such as hydrogen to decarbonise its electricity grids.

The latest move will also add regulatory teeth to EMA's incentive schemes, such as the energy efficiency grant, to get power generation companies to improve their energy efficiency and shift towards cleaner and more efficient modes of power generation.

MPs asked about the proposed timeline for the new standards and policies to be released to power generation companies, and for updates on Singapore's long-term plans to decarbonise its energy sources.

Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) wanted to know EMA's timeline for consulting the energy sector and releasing new standards and policies, as power generators will need time to adapt to the new regulations. He also asked if the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) will share with the public the expected emissions impact of any new power generation projects.

Dr Tan replied that EMA is committed to decarbonising the power sector, using a combination of "broad-based regulatory measures and targeted support measures". He said the first iteration of the new greenhouse gas standards will be released for public consultation as early as next year, and EMA will ensure the standards are "reasonable and realistic but also ambitious".

Companies will be given time to transition, and the public can monitor EMA's progress in decarbonising the power grid via the Grid Emissions Factor report published on EMA's website yearly, he said.

Several MPs pointed to the difficulties in diversifying Singapore's current reliance on natural gas, and asked for updates on how it will shift to renewable energy.

Mr Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) stressed the need to strengthen local capabilities to produce clean energy, and asked if Singapore is planning for a large-scale deployment of solar panels. He also called on the Government to innovate and explore other renewable sources like tidal energy, geothermal energy and offshore wind farms.

Ms Cheryl Chan (East Coast GRC) noted that while diversification has long been a "cornerstone" in Singapore's policy on resources, it will be difficult to switch to alternative supplies from natural gas. She asked if there are opportunities in the longer term to focus on how carbon capture capabilities, storage or utilisation can be shared cross-border or developed in locations where underground geologic formations permit.

Other MPs asked when hydrogen will likely be commercially viable, and if nuclear power will be included in Singapore's energy mix.

Dr Tan said Singapore is investing heavily in research and development to understand the potential for low-carbon technologies.

"Our current assessment is that hydrogen will only be commercially viable around 2040. However, many countries are investing heavily in lowering the cost of producing, transporting, storing and using hydrogen," he added.

Dr Tan said EMA and MTI are also looking at energy that can be produced in Singapore - including the use of geothermal energy and accelerating the deployment of solar energy. "As for nuclear energy, while there have been advancements in nuclear reactor technologies, which may have the potential to improve the safety of nuclear generation, many of these are still in the research and development phase," he added.