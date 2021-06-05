Registration process being reviewed to avoid jab error

Officials will look again at the vaccination registration process to try to minimise errors after a 16-year-old boy was wrongly given a Moderna Covid-19 vaccine dose, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said yesterday.

There will also be extra layers of checks at all centres that offer the Moderna vaccine to ensure it is given to only those who are eligible, he added.

The Moderna vaccine has not been authorised for use in Singapore for those under 18.

Ministry of Health (MOH) staff have also been briefed thoroughly since the incident, Mr Chan said.

The debrief covered both the online vaccination registration process and verification on site.

He said: "The final layer of checks must be on the ground, whereby prior to the vaccination, staff will check and verify the NRIC number, allergies and age profile of the person coming in for the vaccination."

Mr Chan did not share any further details about the case, but said the teenager and his family are coping well. He said: "There are no adverse side effects thus far, but we will continue to make sure that we keep an eye on the health and safety of the student.

"The parents are calm, and we are working closely with the family to support the parents and to make sure that the health and well-being of the child are well taken care of. Thus far, things are in good order."

Mr Chan was speaking at the Institute of Technical Education College Central in Ang Mo Kio - one of four dedicated vaccination centres for students. It will begin operations on Monday.

The centres will help support the ongoing vaccination drive - which kicked off on Thursday - for more than 400,000 students.

It was the same day the 16-year-old boy was wrongly given the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination centre in Kolam Ayer Community Club. The centre is operated by Minmed Group.

The teenager was incorrectly registered as being above 18. His date of birth was entered wrongly during the vaccination appointment booking process. This made it possible for a Moderna vaccination centre to be selected.

At the vaccination centre, staff did not check the boy's age during registration. The error was discovered only after the teen got his jab.

In a statement on Thursday night, MOH and the Education Ministry said the boy is not expected to suffer any safety issues due to the error. The ministries said that they took a serious view of the incident and apologised for the inconvenience and an-xiety caused.

They said the teen was placed under post-vaccination observation for 50 minutes instead of the usual 30 minutes as an added precaution. He was generally well. A medical team will consult the expert committee for Covid-19 vaccination on what is best for the boy for the completion of his vaccination.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only Covid-19 vaccine that has been authorised for use in adolescents aged 12 to 17 in Singapore. Those aged 18 and above can opt for either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

Besides the four dedicated MOE vaccination centres, which will offer the Pfizer jab, vaccinations for students are also available at community clubs islandwide.

Since Tuesday, students taking their N-, O-, and A-level examinations, as well as those in polytechnics or the first year of junior college, have been invited to take the vaccine. The first vaccinations for this group began on Thursday.

The exercise for students, including full-time students in continuing education and training programmes, such as those enrolled in master's programmes, is expected to be completed by August.