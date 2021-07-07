Registration of births and deaths to be streamlined, shift to digital certificates

Parents of newborns will be given 42 days to register their child's birth instead of the current 14 days as part of a new law passed yesterday that also makes it mandatory for all births, deaths and stillbirths here to be reported to the authorities.

The new law will also streamline the reporting and registration process for births and deaths.

Deaths in hospitals will be certified online by doctors and registered automatically.

For deaths at home, a relative who is present must report the death to a medical practitioner, who will conduct a home visit to examine the body and certify the cause of death online.

In either case, a relative will no longer need to bring the death certificate to a registration centre, such as a police post, to register the death.

Digital birth and death certificates will also be made available to download.

Doing away with over-the-counter death registrations will save the public and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) about 18,000 hours a year, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said during the debate on the Registration of Births and Deaths Bill.

The new law makes it compulsory to report every birth, death and stillbirth here, including under special circumstances such as on a flight bound for Singapore.

Today, all hospital births - or children brought to the hospital within 24 hours of being born - are reported to the authorities.

When the law kicks in, births that occur outside hospitals will also need to be reported as soon as possible. The parents will need to go to the ICA in person.

For deaths outside a hospital, the new law requires anyone who was present to report it to a doctor as soon as possible. This includes an occupier of the premises who knows of the death. Those who fail to do so can be fined up to $1,500 and jailed for up to a month.

There will be no need for relatives to surrender a dead family member's NRIC for invalidation as this will be done automatically. But the family should destroy the NRIC to ensure it is not misused.

Associate Professor Faishal said those who are not digitally savvy may request the doctor or hospital to print out the digital death certificate. Fees are not expected to rise.

He said the agency will make backups of digital registration records at secured sites.

It will not keep paper records of birth and death registrations done digitally.