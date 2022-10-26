Regional connectivity needs to be enhanced for clean energy trade: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE - To facilitate clean energy trade in the region and enhance regional connectivity, governments should work together to establish regulatory frameworks and infrastructure, said Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng on Wednesday.

To this end, Singapore will be partnering with the United States to conduct a feasibility study on developing a regional power grid network comprising both land- and sea-based interconnectors in South-east Asia, said Dr Tan.

Electricity interconnectors are high-voltage cables that connect the electricity systems of neighbouring countries so that excess power from, say, solar farms, can be shared and traded.

Dr Tan was speaking at the Asia Clean Energy Summit – which looks at ways to accelerate the region’s transition to clean energy – as part of the Singapore International Energy Week at Marina Bay Sands.

The study will assess the benefits, technical feasibility and economic viability of developing a power grid network in the region.

It will also take into consideration implemented and planned electric power connections, as well as other possible connections involving regional countries to facilitate the trade of clean electricity and spur further investments in the region, noted Dr Tan.

Regional power grids and co-developing renewable energy projects in the region not only serve each country’s domestic demand for renewable energy, they also help to strengthen regional energy security and resilience, he added.

“The study will be part of the Net Zero World Initiative led by the US, in which the US plans to work hand in hand with Singapore and South-east Asian partners to co-create and implement highly tailored, actionable, technical and investment plans to support energy decarbonisation in the region,” he said.

Dr Tan also noted that having cross-border trade of clean energy can help to make regional projects more commercially viable.

“We are a diverse collection of countries with varying capacities to generate and pay for clean energy. Having a wider base of consumers willing to offtake clean energy can provide the base demand and improve a project’s financing options,” he added.

Infrastructural upgrades would also be needed to facilitate trade within the region.

For instance, the Malaysia-Singapore interconnectors have been successfully upgraded and can now accommodate bidirectional electricity flow of around 1,000 megawatts between the two countries – double its original capacity.

This has helped to support the Laos-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore power integration project which can import up to 100 megawatts of renewable energy from existing hydropower plants in Laos for a two-year period.

The project commenced on June 23.