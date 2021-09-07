Reduce non-essential social activities for next two weeks: Lawrence Wong

All individuals in Singapore are strongly urged to reduce non-essential social activities for the next two weeks, especially if they are elderly or are living with elderly family members.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday that social circles should be limited to a small group of regular contacts, and social gatherings should be limited to one a day, whether at another household or in a public place.

"All individuals, including both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, should also self-test regularly with antigen rapid tests (ARTs), especially if we parti-cipate in higher-risk activities or attend large-scale events," MOH said. "These ART kits are now sold at most supermarkets and convenience stores."

The latest advisory comes amid a spike in Covid-19 cases and the emergence of large clusters at bus interchanges, Bugis Junction and Changi General Hospital.

The number of new infections in the community almost doubled to more than 1,200 cases last week, from about 600 cases the week before.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19, said the new advisory is not mandatory and that the previously announced measures are not being rolled back.

But he also said: "The more we circulate, the more we are out and about, there is always a chance that those circulating around so much may inadvertently become the source of the next super-spreader event.

"We are trying to ask people, please hold back, particularly during this period when there are so many cases and where the virus is spreading so quickly. Just scale back, cut back your social interactions, if possible."

Mr Wong said that the new measures announced yesterday are aimed at buying time to get more seniors vaccinated, as well as to roll out the booster shot programme for those aged 60 and above.

"We are making good progress on that front. We have already brought down the number of unvaccinated seniors aged 60 and above to 94,000, and the numbers will continue to go down because every day, we are getting about 500 seniors coming forward for vaccinations."

Mr Wong said the first batch of invitations for seniors to get a booster jab will be issued in two weeks, and Singapore has more than enough doses to offer a booster shot to all those who are eligible.