RedMart lorry flips onto side in Holland Road accident; driver suffers minor injuries

SINGAPORE - A 37-year-old lorry driver from online supermarket RedMart suffered minor injuries after his vehicle flipped on its side near Holland Village on Monday (May 14).

The police said they were alerted to an accident at the junction of Holland Road and Belmont Road at about 7.30am.

The driver was taken to National University Hospital.

It is believed that the vehicle skidded after the driver lost control of it.

The impact of the accident left a dent on the central road divider.

Photos of the red lorry lying on its side have been shared widely online since Monday, including one showing RedMart delivery boxes falling out of the back of the vehicle.

The Straits Times understands that the lorry driver suffered minor injuries and that he has since been discharged from hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.