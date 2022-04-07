Red Cross to provide more aid to Ukrainian refugees

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has committed another $1.12 million in medical equipment, first aid kits, medicine and other items amid a worsening refugee situation in Europe.

In a statement on Tuesday, the organisation said it has also deployed a two-person team that will visit countries where refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine are hosted. The team, which arrived in Hungary on Monday, will oversee SRC's humanitarian response and distribution of aid contributed by people here.

SRC secretary-general Benjamin William said: "Our latest tranche of aid reflects our utmost priority, which is to help the most vulnerable persons, including children and youth, women with infants and young children, the elderly, patients with rare diseases and persons with disabilities."

He added that SRC will continue to address basic needs such as emergency shelter and psycho-social support.

It is also working with the Ukrainian Club in Singapore to deliver up to 3,000 medical kits to Ukrainian cities from the Poland-Ukraine border.

This third tranche of aid from SRC brings its total aid disbursement to $3.66 million.

Meanwhile, at least 80 individuals and groups have raised more than $6 million within five weeks of SRC's public fund-raising appeal on Feb 25 to help the affected communities in and around Ukraine. The public fund-raiser will end on May 31.

Those who wish to donate can visit https://www.giving.sg/ singapore-red-cross-society/ ukraine-crisis