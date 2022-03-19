Red Cross movement a reminder of importance of global cooperation: DPM Heng Swee Keat

SINGAPORE - At a time when the global multilateral order is under stress, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is a reminder that it is possible to forge a path of global cooperation to tackle shared challenges, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Saturday (March 19).

He noted that the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) was actively involved in coordinating an international Covid-19 response, as well as providing support to communities hit by natural disasters and armed conflict, such as those in Malaysia, Haiti, the Philippines, Ukraine and Afghanistan.

"This spirit of global solidarity is an important value that Singapore holds dear," Mr Heng said.

"While we are a small country, we believe in playing our part in contributing towards building a better world."

Mr Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, was addressing business leaders, donors and the media at the Shangri-La Hotel during a forum organised by the SRC on the future of humanitarian action.

The world will continue to face new shared challenges and the humanitarian context will continue to evolve, he said, adding that global cooperation will be key in tackling challenges such as climate change, natural disasters and lack of access to food and water in many parts of the world.

"Unfortunately, the global multilateral order that has undergirded much of our peace and prosperity is under strain," the minister said.

"Support for globalisation has weakened, exacerbated by the strategic tensions between big powers.

"The ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine is destroying many lives and further putting the global order to the test."

Against this backdrop, the spirit of global partnership exemplified by the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement will become all the more critical in the years ahead, Mr Heng said.

"It is important for the world to come together in the spirit of solidarity, to overcome our present and future challenges together.

"I look forward to SRC continuing to contribute to humanitarian efforts, and promote deeper understanding of our common humanity, both locally and internationally."

During the event, Mr Randy Lianggara, regional chief executive for insurance firm Aviva, made a personal donation of $120,000.