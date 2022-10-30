Record number of protection orders against harassment filed and granted in 2021

SINGAPORE - When a woman showed up at the front door of her condominium with two other people after insulting her on social media platform Instagram, mother-of-three Francesca Chia was alarmed.
Ms Peggy Heng, an influencer who promotes products on social media, had been harassing Ms Chia, 32, for months. It all started with a negative review Ms Chia posted on her Instagram story after buying salmon sashimi from an online business Ms Heng ran.
Earlier this month, Ms Chia was granted a protection order from the Protection from Harassment Court (PHC) against Ms Heng, 33. Among other things, it bars the influencer from contacting Ms Chia directly or posting about her on social media.
Ms Chia is among a growing number of people who have applied for protection orders since the opening of the PHC in June 2021.
The court adopts a simplified process for certain applications. Individuals can apply online for a protection order, instead of having to file legal documents, including a supporting affidavit, in person.
Figures given to The Sunday Times by the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) showed that there was a record-high number of protection orders filed and granted in 2021.
A total of 404 protection order applications were filed that year, and 155 orders were granted. This is up from 148 applications filed in 2020, 171 in 2019 and 149 in 2018.
MinLaw said that it would need to conduct a proper study to identify any trends and underlying causes. But lawyers attributed the spike in applications to media attention on the issue of harassment, high-profile cases and changes to the application process with the opening of the PHC.
Jane, who declined to have her real name published, sought legal help after receiving inappropriate messages from a supervisor at a company she worked for. She said the man even had a co-worker threaten her when he learnt she had told colleagues about the messages he sent.
She filed a police report but decided to drop the matter after she was told to file a magistrate’s complaint, where it would be determined if there is a case for the police to investigate.
She decided against filing for a protection order in 2018 as she found the in-person process then too tedious.
Under the Protection from Harassment Act (Poha), a victim of harassment such as workplace harassment, doxxing, cyber bullying and stalking can pursue both civil remedies and criminal sanctions against the harasser.
Doxxing refers to the sharing of someone’s information and photos online with the intention to cause harm.
For civil remedies, victims can apply for a protection order, which would require the harasser to stop committing acts such as communicating with the applicant. Breaching the order is a crime that carries a fine of up to $5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.
Law Minister K. Shanmugam said in a parliamentary reply earlier this month that doxxing and cyber bullying were among the most common types of harassment cases filed with the PHC between June 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.
There were 209 doxxing cases during this period and 204 cyber-bullying cases, but Mr Shanmugam said that each case could involve more than one form of harassment.
There were also 140 cases of workplace harassment, 67 harassment cases of a sexual nature and 56 of harassment by debt collectors, moneylenders or creditors cases.
Criminal lawyer Josephus Tan said there has been greater awareness of Poha in recent years after several cases were reported in the media.
His firm has seen a rise in harassment-related inquiries – from one call every three months before the Covid-19 pandemic, to at least one case per week currently.
Ms Corinna Lim, executive director of the Association of Women for Action and Research, which runs support centres for survivors of harassment, said the PHC makes it a lot easier for harassment victims to seek recourse because of the online processes, lowered costs and expedited hearings.
She added that a growing awareness of the different forms of violence against women, including verbal harassment, workplace bullying, discrimination-related harassment and online harassment, could have also contributed to the spike.
But women are not the only victims. Mr Rajan Supramaniam, senior lawyer at Regent Law, said: “We see clients from all walks of life for harassment-related issues. I’ve handled a case of a woman who deliberately came into contact with her neighbours during the circuit-breaker period.”
Ms Chia hopes the protection order she secured with the help of lawyers Joshua Tan and Silas Siew from Invictus Law will bring an end to seven months of online and in-person harassment.
“I hope this means it’s all over now and I don’t have to fear getting harassed any more,” she added.
How to apply
A protection order application can be filed through the Community Justice and Tribunals System online, through simplified or standard proceedings.
Simplified proceedings can be filed online without a lawyer.
They apply to cases where there is one claimant and a maximum of five respondents, with a claim amount which is $20,000 or less. Applications under these proceedings must involve events that took place in the preceding two years.
All other claims are done through standard proceedings, where if the applicant is not represented by a lawyer, they will need to file in person at the LawNet and CrimsonLogic Service Bureau located at the State Courts.
More information on how to file for a protection order can be found at https://str.sg/wj5Y