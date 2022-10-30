Record number of protection orders against harassment filed and granted in 2021

SINGAPORE - When a woman showed up at the front door of her condominium with two other people after insulting her on social media platform Instagram, mother-of-three Francesca Chia was alarmed.

Ms Peggy Heng, an influencer who promotes products on social media, had been harassing Ms Chia, 32, for months. It all started with a negative review Ms Chia posted on her Instagram story after buying salmon sashimi from an online business Ms Heng ran.

Earlier this month, Ms Chia was granted a protection order from the Protection from Harassment Court (PHC) against Ms Heng, 33. Among other things, it bars the influencer from contacting Ms Chia directly or posting about her on social media.

Ms Chia is among a growing number of people who have applied for protection orders since the opening of the PHC in June 2021.

The court adopts a simplified process for certain applications. Individuals can apply online for a protection order, instead of having to file legal documents, including a supporting affidavit, in person.

Figures given to The Sunday Times by the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) showed that there was a record-high number of protection orders filed and granted in 2021.

A total of 404 protection order applications were filed that year, and 155 orders were granted. This is up from 148 applications filed in 2020, 171 in 2019 and 149 in 2018.

MinLaw said that it would need to conduct a proper study to identify any trends and underlying causes. But lawyers attributed the spike in applications to media attention on the issue of harassment, high-profile cases and changes to the application process with the opening of the PHC.

Jane, who declined to have her real name published, sought legal help after receiving inappropriate messages from a supervisor at a company she worked for. She said the man even had a co-worker threaten her when he learnt she had told colleagues about the messages he sent.

She filed a police report but decided to drop the matter after she was told to file a magistrate’s complaint, where it would be determined if there is a case for the police to investigate.

She decided against filing for a protection order in 2018 as she found the in-person process then too tedious.

Under the Protection from Harassment Act (Poha), a victim of harassment such as workplace harassment, doxxing, cyber bullying and stalking can pursue both civil remedies and criminal sanctions against the harasser.

Doxxing refers to the sharing of someone’s information and photos online with the intention to cause harm.

For civil remedies, victims can apply for a protection order, which would require the harasser to stop committing acts such as communicating with the applicant. Breaching the order is a crime that carries a fine of up to $5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.