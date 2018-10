A musical performance by President Halimah Yacob and her husband Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee was among the highlights of the President's Star Charity show last night. The event raised about $8.3 million - a record since the event began in 1994. President Halimah and her husband performed with The Purple Symphony, an orchestra that includes musicians with special needs. Proceeds will go to the 59 charities under the President's Challenge 2018.