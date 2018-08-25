Reception woes for some Singtel 4G users for two hours

Some Singtel mobile users experienced intermittent reception on their mobile phones across the island yesterday morning.

Based on feedback given by users to The Straits Times, the issue started at around 8am.

A Singtel spokesman said that some of its customers experienced intermittent issues with voice over 4G calls at about 8.30am.

The problem was due to faulty hardware and service was fully restored at 10.15am.

"We regret any inconvenience caused and thank our customers for their patience," said Singtel.

Problems were reported in the northern areas of Singapore such as Yishun, Woodlands and Sengkang, as well as in Tuas and Pasir Ris.

Credit control officer Desmond Ng, 30, said that both he and his father use Singtel mobile lines, and they were unable to make calls on their mobile phones from about 8am.

They were in the north of Singapore, travelling from Yishun to Woodlands.

"I contacted Singtel's customer service and they informed me that this issue is specific to only some mobile lines and not all are affected," said Mr Ng.

Some users said they could make calls when they switched from the 4G network to the 3G network.

Derek Wong