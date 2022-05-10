Recent workplace deaths far too many and unacceptable: PM Lee

The recent spate of workplace fatalities is far too many and not acceptable, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday.

Companies have been urged to impose a two-week safety timeout from yesterday, after 10 workplace fatalities were reported last month.

This brings the total number of workplace deaths so far this year to 20 - the highest number of fatalities for the same period since 2016.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Workplace Safety and Health Council (WSHC), National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and industry partners had called for the timeout.

"We have been working hard for years to prevent workplace accidents, especially deaths. We have made good progress," PM Lee said in a Facebook post yesterday.

"But with our economy reopening and activities ramping up, safety standards and practices seem to have slipped. Accident rates have gone up, and we have lost ground."

Companies can review workplace safety, reinforce their safety processes and address safety issues raised by workers, PM Lee said.

Each timeout involves a company taking a pause from work so that senior management can engage workers and unions on workplace safety and health (WSH) processes, and act on any issues that may arise.

Companies should also review risk assessments and ensure that workers implement risk controls as well as have WSH training relevant to their roles.

Firms have been asked to familiarise workers with learning points from recent fatal accidents, as well as hazardous situations, to avoid a repeat of these accidents.

The safety timeout will have two focus areas: the safe use of equipment - such as forklifts - and working safely at heights, which includes working on fragile surfaces and the use of ladders.

PM Lee said: "We must put this right. I call on everyone involved - employers, supervisors and workers - to take safety at the workplace seriously.