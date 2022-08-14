Recent drink-driving accidents

1 Joyride in ambulance ended in accident

With more than double the legal alcohol limit in his blood, G. Mohanavarooman Gopal Oyyappan, 27, went for an hour-long joyride in a private ambulance that belonged to his employer in July 2020.

He crashed into some guard rails in the middle of the Seletar Expressway. His passenger suffered fractured ribs from the impact. Mohanavarooman pleaded guilty last month to four charges, including drink driving and dangerous driving causing grievous hurt. He is set to be sentenced in September.

2 He fled after driving into maid on walkway

Sy Yong Da, then 26, was speeding while drunk when he mounted a kerb and crashed into a maid walking under a sheltered pedestrian walkway in 2019.

Instead of helping the 40-year-old Filipino victim, who was later found dead at the scene, he drove home and later took the damaged Lexus to a workshop.

He was sentenced to 6½ years' jail in June last year and will be banned from driving for 10 years after his release from prison.

3 He crashed into woman, 61, who later died

After a nine-hour drinking session in 2016, Tibrewal Sunil Kumar, then 48, was driving his BMW car when he started feeling sleepy.

He took his eyes off the road when negotiating a bend and his car crashed into Madam Tan Powi Kim, 61. She was pronounced dead in hospital an hour later.

Tibrewal was sentenced to 10 months' jail in November 2018 and disqualified from driving for eight years.

Wong Shiying