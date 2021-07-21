Recent clusters: 119 cases detected so far from testing

Large-scale testing for people in places linked to recent and emerging clusters has uncovered at least 119 cases of Covid-19 infection so far, said Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak. These are the numbers of people tested:

•More than 7,600 linked to Jurong Fishery Port and related wet market operations

•Over 3,400 linked to KTV clubs

•More than 3,100 linked to Hong Lim Market and Food Centre

•More than 1,800 linked to ComfortDelGro Driving Centre in Ubi

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, co-chair of the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19, said the KTV cluster, which had 207 cases as at yesterday, is stabilising. "I think we will continue to see a downward trajectory," he said.

But the growing cluster linked to the fishery port that stood at 321 cases as at yesterday, is a concern.

Mr Ong said it has spread to 28 markets and food centres, "every one of which has at least one case, and the numbers are still rising". The number was raised to 35 last night.

"So this is the period, when we look at the cluster emerging, that every day makes a difference... The picture is now not entirely worsening every day... It's more mixed now."

Anjali Raguraman