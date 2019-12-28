Recall issued for bottles of chilli sauce that may explode

This photograph taken in 2014 shows bottles of Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce at Huy Fong Foods' California plant.
This photograph taken in 2014 shows bottles of Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce at Huy Fong Foods' California plant.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
49 min ago
lesterw@sph.com.sg

The authorities have warned people to be careful when opening a bottle of Huy Fong Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce. It may explode.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) also said yesterday that it is recalling a batch of bottles of this condiment, which is popular at many Vietnamese and Thai restaurants. The affected batch has a best-before date of March 2021.

The bottles "could bloat and continue to ferment" owing to lactic acid build-up, the SFA said. The build-up of pressure could cause the bottles to explode on opening.

The product has also been recalled in Europe and by the Food Standards Australia New Zealand agency.

SFA said it has directed the product's local importer, TC Import & Export, to recall the affected batch. It is not clear how many bottles are affected. Consumers with the affected product may contact their sellers for inquiries and a refund or exchange of the product.

Lester Wong

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 28, 2019, with the headline 'Recall issued for bottles of chilli sauce that may explode'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content