Rebuilding the economy amid recovery

In 2022, there will be high hopes that the Singapore economy will fully emerge from the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. It will be a year to consolidate the economy's recovery, accelerate its transformation and rebuild public finances.

Unlike in 2020 and 2021, there will be no outsized economic rescue packages, although some still-troubled industries such as aviation and tourism-related sectors will continue to need help, at least until travel curbs are eased. With gross domestic product growth officially projected at a respectable 3-5 per cent in 2022, and with resident employment above pre-pandemic levels, policymakers can shift their focus to helping companies and the economy adapt to the post-Covid-19 world - although we're not there yet.