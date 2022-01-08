Editors' take on 2022

Rebuilding the economy amid recovery

Besides raising GST, ways to strengthen revenue resilience could include new wealth levies such as property gains tax and estate duties

In 2022, there will be high hopes that the Singapore economy will fully emerge from the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. It will be a year to consolidate the economy's recovery, accelerate its transformation and rebuild public finances.

Unlike in 2020 and 2021, there will be no outsized economic rescue packages, although some still-troubled industries such as aviation and tourism-related sectors will continue to need help, at least until travel curbs are eased. With gross domestic product growth officially projected at a respectable 3-5 per cent in 2022, and with resident employment above pre-pandemic levels, policymakers can shift their focus to helping companies and the economy adapt to the post-Covid-19 world - although we're not there yet.

