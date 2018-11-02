Rebel turned do-gooder

When he was in his teens, Mr Daniel Teh joined a gang and got involved in fights and drugs due to peer influence.

As a result, the rebellious youth went in and out of a reformative training centre (RTC) that houses young offenders between 14 and 21 years old who have been sentenced by the Court to undergo reformative training — five times.

During his fourth detention at the RTC, he harboured thoughts of revenge, and after he was released, he threw a can of paint at the prison walls and was arrested again.

Incarcerated in the RTC for the fifth time, Mr Teh ended up in an eight-person cell where he met a group with special needs and mental issues, who had committed offences such as theft.

He discovered that he could communicate effortlessly with his cell mates, and found them easy to get along with.



Change of heart

Now 30, Mr Teh reveals that this experience changed the course of his life. Instead of wasting it in a cell, he felt motivated to do something for underprivileged youths like him.

He says: “When I spoke to them, they told me that they just did what others told them to do. It made me realise that I had hands, legs and a good mind but I lacked one thing — the right heart or attitude. That softened me, and I lost my ego and aggressiveness.”

After completing his National Service, Mr Teh joined Shatec (the International Hotel & Tourism School Singapore) to pursue a culinary arts programme, and subsequently became a hotel chef and later a F&B manager servicing the corporate sector.

He says: “When I was a student, I worked in fast food restaurants to earn money to buy drugs and cigarettes. But now I’m using the F&B industry to drive change in people lives, to be better.”

In 2012, he single-handedly started Pope Jai Thai (‘Pope Jai’ means “to satisfy from the heart” in Thai) in Chinatown.

The restaurant hired people from various walks of life, including those with special needs, who are visually or hearing impaired, those with physical disabilities or mental health issues, as well as youth at risk who are disadvantaged or vulnerable.

While Mr Teh was able to take the operational challenges in his stride, what was more challenging in the initial phase was managing the company’s cash flow, as his restaurant does not receive any grants.

He says: “Unlike the usual employment rate in a fully self-functioning F&B operation, with 10 to 30 per cent of its workforce made up of people with different disabilities, we have 90 per cent. We managed to make it possible.”

Pope Jai Thai relocated to its current venue at *SCAPE in 2016, and counts professionals and students among its regular clientele who are fans of popular dishes such as Signature Garlic Honey Chicken, Stir fry Basil Chicken and Mango Sticky Rice.

Mr Teh, the executive director of Pope Jai Thai, says that his restaurant looks like a normal eatery that serves decent food and not like an obvious social enterprise because “we want the customer to dine with us because of the good food and service. This creates empathy, not sympathy”.

He plans to expand the Pope Jai Thai brand into an enterprise that will last, and one which will continue to serve the community.

He believes that what he does has changed caregivers’ lives, and every single beneficiary who used to be unable to work, as they are now empowered and independent because of their jobs.

“We focus on their strengths, not their weaknesses. I call it the culture of honour — to find the seed of greatness in them and polish it and let it shine. They can be shining stars!” he says.



Efforts lauded

For his work with various groups of disadvantaged people, Mr Teh is one of the recipients of the Singapore Youth Award this year.

He also won the People’s Association Youth Movement Meritorious Youth Award earlier this year, while last year saw him clinching both the President’s Challenge Award for Youth Social Enterprise of the Year, and the 4th Enabling Employers Award.

Mr Teh says: “It’s an achievement and a journey that was given to me. It’s important to remind myself to stay humble and continue the good work.”

The youth leader also divides his time between running his restaurant and several mentorship and voluntary roles. He currently sits on various committees working with youth at risk.

“We want to empower youth at risk and people with special needs, so that they can give back to society the way they have benefited from it.”

For more information on the Singapore Youth Award, visit sya.sg