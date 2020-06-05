Reasons for hope in face of gathering storm: Josephine Teo

Singapore should not underestimate how rough the weather might become as it gears up for a storm, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo yesterday.

But while using that analogy to describe the uncertainties wrought on the labour market by the coronavirus pandemic, she said there are still at least three reasons to be hopeful.

First, Singapore has a vibrant continuing education and training (CET) ecosystem that the Government has invested heavily in for well over a decade, which provides quality training to working adults, said Mrs Teo during the parliamentary debate on the supplementary Fortitude Budget.

The SkillsFuture movement has also been around since 2015, and the CET system will continue to be strengthened under the Next Bound of SkillsFuture, she said.

Second, even though there are uncertainties ahead, industry transformation maps developed in recent years have carefully positioned the major economic sectors for future growth, and this means training and attachment pathways in each sector can be curated more effectively.

For example, in financial services, the new skills needed within the next three years have been identified for practically every job there is, said Mrs Teo.

Finally, Singapore's unique brand of tripartism allows the Government, employers and unions to "row as one, in unison towards the same destination", even in stormy waters, she said.

"Working together, we can clear roadblocks and widen existing pathways, and open up new pathways where none existed," she said.

"A big push for these pathways will inspire hope and confidence in our people, and keep us moving forward."

As part of the Budget, the Government is working to generate close to 100,000 opportunities in jobs, traineeships, attachments and skills training through the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package.

Mrs Teo noted that though the top priority will be to promote jobs and ensure job seekers have access to them, traditional job placement methods may be difficult in this climate as employers unsure of their business prospects will be hesitant about hiring.

So other pathways being rolled out are traineeships for fresh graduates and mid-career job seekers, as well as structured programmes at CET centres and institutes of higher learning.

Even if these pathways do not lead to immediate, permanent jobs, they should allow people to use their time meaningfully, learn something useful and gain valuable experience so they can tap future opportunities, she said. "As much as possible, it should be a path to a better, brighter future."

PRESERVING HUMAN CAPITAL Not only do we want to enable every Singaporean to remain meaningfully occupied, we want to help each citizen to preserve his or her human capital, and to build on it. Collectively for Singapore, this means not allowing the downturn to erode our human capital, but instead, to enhance it so that we can emerge stronger as one. This is the challenge we should set for ourselves. MANPOWER MINISTER JOSEPHINE TEO

Mrs Teo said that at the first National Jobs Council meeting on Wednesday, there was intense discussion about the potential for experienced mid-careerists to help businesses transform, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, through traineeships for mid-career job seekers. This will help hard-pressed SMEs build up their capabilities, while providing opportunities for workers, she said.

She added that the Manpower Ministry has been working closely with the National Trades Union Congress and employer groups to help workers and employers, and will partner more trade associations and chambers to reach their respective sectors. This can include associations for self-employed persons, such as those for sports coaches and media freelancers.