Realignment of Tampines Avenue 12 to serve residents in 4 upcoming BTO projects

SINGAPORE - A section of Tampines Avenue 12 will be realigned from Dec 22 to better serve residents in four upcoming Build-To-Order (BTO) projects in the Tampines North area.

On that day, an existing stretch of Tampines Avenue 12 will be permanently closed to traffic, said the Housing Board on Friday (Dec 17).

The realigned portion of Tampines Avenue 12 will link to Tampines North Drive 2.

The moves come as the four BTO projects - Tampines GreenCourt, Tampines GreenVines, Tampines GreenFoliage and Tampines GreenDew - are close to completion.

These are the changes that will take place from Dec 22:

- A section of Tampines Avenue 12 will be realigned to connect to Tampines Avenue 7 and Tampines Avenue 9. The existing T-junction will be converted to a cross-junction.

- New signalised pedestrian crossings will be installed at the future traffic junction of Tampines Avenue 12 and Tampines North Drive 2.

- The existing section of Tampines Avenue 12 leading to Tampines Avenue 9 will be permanently closed. The traffic junction of Tampines Avenue 12 and Tampines Avenue 9 will be removed and replaced with a signalised pedestrian crossing.

Auxiliary police will be on-site to guide motorists. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and observe the traffic signal indications.