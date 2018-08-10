Real-life stories that inspire

A 10-minute film during the National Day Parade yesterday moved some in the audience to tears.

Aimed to be an introspective look at the real-life stories of Singaporeans, it highlighted how they overcame adversity.

The film showcased the diverse backgrounds, challenges, and achievements of the five, ranging from overcoming financial difficulties, to picking up new skills to benefit the migrant worker community.

One of the main characters was Madam Mary Klass, 83, who overcame her father's opposition to represent Singapore in athletics at the 1956 Olympics.

Father-and-son busking duo, Mr Mashruddin Saharuddin, 64, and his son Nizaruddin, 27, were also featured in the film.

Mr Mashruddin, who is blind from birth, sings and plays the cajon, a box-shaped percussion instrument. His son plays the guitar and joins in on the vocals.

TIMELESS STORIES These are experiences that are still happening today with anyone who has ambition but is facing obstacles... There's a timelessness to what the stories are about. MR BOO JUN FENG, creative director of this year's parade, on the stories in the film.

The film was integrated with performances during the show segment of the parade.

Creative director of this year's parade, film-maker Boo Jun Feng, had said he hoped the film would unite Singaporeans.

"These are experiences that are still happening today with anyone who has ambition but is facing obstacles... There's a timelessness to what the stories are about," he said.