Ready for the real world

How much will I spend a year? Tuition fees: HK$140,000 (S$24,600)

University on-campus accommodation (normally granted for the first two years for 2019/20 intake cohort): HK$12,500 (S$2,196)

Meals (HK$100 per day): HK$40,000 (S$7,028)

Other expenses (books, laundry, mobile phone, etc.): HK$51,000 (S$8,961)

Total average spending per academic year: HK$243,500 (S$42,787)

PolyU graduates have an impressive track record of being extremely sought-after by employers. According to its Graduate Employment Survey (GES) 2017, 95.2 per cent of their degree graduates were engaged in either further study or employment, with an average monthly salary of around HK$19,050 (S$3,347).

Good starting point

For Financial Services graduate Kevin Chiu, 23, PolyU helped him construct better learning habits and methods of study, which made it easier for him to adapt to new environments and challenges after leaving school.

Currently working in traded risk, business analysis for HSBC in Hong Kong, Mr Chiu realised that PolyU provided him with quality teaching content and excellent professors.

Mr Chiu says: “PolyU provided the foundation for everything you work on in a company, and having that strong base makes the learning that comes afterwards much easier.”



Financial services graduate Kevin Chiu (right), who is currently working at HSBC, appreciates how PolyU provided him with quality teaching content and excellent professors. PHOTO: KEVIN CHIU



He also appreciates the freedom he had to explore several possible career options through the internship opportunities offered by PolyU.

As an undergraduate, Mr Chiu underwent several work stints – one with a Shanghai-based investment company, one with a Hong Kong-based insurance company and the last, with a Hong Kong-based corporate bank.

He was glad that he was not forced to limit himself, because he was keen to explore “as many types of jobs as possible to be able to find the work that I am most passionate about.”

Hands-on learning

Fellow schoolmate Lim Wei Siean, currently a management trainee at L’Oréal Travel Retail Asia Pacific, has also found that studying at PolyU made her transition into the working world much easier.

The 23-year-old, also a Financial Services graduate, appreciates how the school encourages a practical learning process.

The hands-on lessons saw her initiating interviews with real professionals from different industries, capturing real-time market performance for case studies and presenting her studies and perspectives to the entire class.

Ms Lim says: “It helped me to build up knowledge, confidence, innovation and entrepreneurial thinking – all things that have helped me a lot as a working professional.”

She chose to study at PolyU because she has always wanted to pursue finance and Hong Kong felt like the perfect fit for her – it was close to home, and its social and economic environment was and still is very dynamic.



Financial services graduate Lim Wei Siean (second from right) is currently a management trainee at L’Oréal Travel Retail Asia Pacific. Studying at PolyU made her transition into the working world much easier as the school encourages a practical learning process. PHOTO: LIM WEI SIEAN



As Ms Lim was considering staying on in Hong Kong after graduation to work, picking a school that offered a solid work experience was also very important, as was its high graduate employment rates.

“PolyU was the only university offering a compulsory 300 hours of WIE (Work Integrated Education) to all business students, which will be useful in building my career,” she adds.

The two internship stints she went through as an undergraduate remain valuable experiences for Ms Lim.

Her first internship was as a trainee accountant in a local CPA firm, an opportunity she received through the help of PolyU’s Career and Placement Services (CAPS).

The second, a self-sourced stint, was as a finance intern with her current employer, and she took six months to complete it.

Ms Lim says: “The people I worked with were very willing to share their knowledge with me. These internships provided real professional training that has helped me develop interpersonal and technical skills as a whole.”

“In fact, my second internship turned into a graduate job opportunity. I secured a job offer before graduating, and now here I am working in the same company.