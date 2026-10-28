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Read with Snoopy and the Peanuts gang in NLB’s pop-up library in Plaza Singapura

SINGAPORE – Peanuts fans and book lovers can now immerse themselves in the world of Snoopy, Woodstock and Charlie Brown at a new pop-up library at Plaza Singapura.

Organised by the National Library And Archives Board (NLB), the self-service space is located on Level 3 of the mall and runs from Oct 27, 2026, to Sept 19, 2027.

It operates daily from 10am to 10pm.

The library houses close to 10,000 physical and digital books for children, featuring a dedicated collection of popular Peanuts titles.

Visitors can explore several themed spaces, such as reading in Charlie Brown’s Classroom, hopping aboard the Peanuts School Bus, or curling up with a book in the cosy Snoopy Garden.

They can also receive tailored reading suggestions at Lucy’s Booth, where they will answer a few questions to receive personalise book recommendations in the form of a printed bookmark.

Readers in the Charlie Brown’s Classroom section in the pop-up library, where close to 10,000 physical and digital books are available. PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY AND ARCHIVES BOARD

NLB’s chief executive officer Melissa Tam said the initiative aims to make it easier for people of all ages to rediscover the joy of reading.

“The adventures of Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and his friends have charmed millions across generations, and at the heart of these stories is the celebration of reading.”

Tam added: “We are delighted to have such a beloved companion in Peanuts, be part of our ongoing commitment to ReadSG, our five-year national movement to build a nation of readers.”

Entry is accessible by scanning an NLB eCard, a library-compliant ID card, or requesting a QR code day pass via https://go.gov.sg/snoopy-daypass.

Visitors may borrow items from the collection using the NLB Mobile app.