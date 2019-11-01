Read reviews, sniff out market trends in revamped Zaobao Classifieds

The Zaobao Classifieds section will have a new look from today as it celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

It will be revamped into a consumer guide with content that meets readers' needs, said the media solutions arm of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which publishes the classifieds section.

Introduced in 1969, the section will see three major changes.

The revamped consumer guide will include reviews, analyses and stories curated from journalists' perspectives to help readers sniff out the latest market trends.

New categories will also be added to the four existing main categories: property, motoring, recruitment and travel.

The first new category is for readers to display messages to loved ones, marriage proposals, birthday and wedding wishes, free of charge.

There will also be a new "eat, drink and fun" category, which will recommend places for food and leisure.

The third new category is on wellness and beauty, and will cover the latest treatments in western and traditional Chinese medicine, aesthetics and offer health tips.

To celebrate the revamp, readers can take part in a treasure hunt as they browse the revamped consumer guide. Prizes include television sets and washing machines. Clues will be hidden in the pages and columns.

SPH chief commercial officer Ignatius Low said: "This revamp updates the print classifieds format for today's audiences, focusing more on products and services frequently demanded by customers, and building a sense of community among our readers.

"It is one example of how SPH is evolving its print advertising offerings to sharpen its value proposition in today's crowded and competitive advertising landscape."

Prisca Ang