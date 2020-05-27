Reactions to the Fortitude Budget

Mr Ho Meng Kit, chief executive of the Singapore Business Federation:

"The added focus on digital adoption ensures SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) are included in the country's transformation framework. However, there is only so much the Government can do. Both businesses and workers must transform to thrive beyond Covid-19. Businesses must put in place safe management measures quickly so that we can restart work soon."

Madam Rahayu Mohamad, president of PPIS, or Singapore Muslim Women's Association:

"This (dollar-for-dollar matching grant for charities under the Enhanced Fund-Raising Programme) is a much-needed boost for our fund-raising efforts as PPIS expects to raise a lower amount this year due to Covid-19. Other organisations have also shared their concerns on this.

With this matching grant, we can assist children and families in need with their fees at our student care centres and pre-schools as well as carry out programmes to strengthen families."

Mr Douglas Foo, president of the Singapore Manufacturing Federation:

"Our members who trade internationally are concerned about their contractual obligations to overseas clients. The SMF would like to advocate that the Government take the lead and work on an agreement with other countries for a legal framework that transcends jurisdictional boundaries (and takes into account contractual obligations affected by the pandemic)."

Mr Harvey Koenig, tax partner, KPMG in Singapore:

"It is commendable that initiatives announced will help businesses build up digital capabilities, yet we recognise that more needs to be done to help restart businesses, in turn saving jobs and rebuilding the economy... For example, there is a need to ensure the basics, such as digitising records and the use of more electronic documents, are in place. While schemes like the Enterprise Development Grant can help SMEs, we hope there will be greater flexibility in the eligibility and scope of schemes so that more businesses qualify for such assistance."

Ms Tricia Song, Colliers International head of research for Singapore:

"The earlier Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act provides a moratorium on rental payments for affected businesses, but uncertainty of the tenants' ability to pay after six months still exists, which creates a lot of risk to the landlords and entire ecosystem.

A full four months' rental relief for SME retail tenants, with landlords sharing half of it, should ensure a better collective outcome."

Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore:

"We would urge our members who are owners of malls and non-residential properties to work closely with their tenants to provide the necessary assistance on a win-win approach to ensure business sustainability and continuity."

Singapore International Chamber of Commerce:

"A key cause for celebration must be the announced planned legislation to achieve greater fairness in rental agreements between private-sector landlords and their tenants... This is not usually an area for government intervention. However, the economic fallout of Covid-19 has made government intervention imperative for the common good."