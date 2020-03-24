Reach poll shows most people feel new Budget measures will help businesses to tide over Covid-19 crisis

SINGAPORE - Seven out of 10 Singaporeans feel the various schemes in Budget 2020 will help Singaporeans and businesses tide through the Covid-19 outbreak, according to a telephone survey by government feedback agency Reach.

Many Singaporeans who took part in the feedback exercise done online and offline, also support the Government's decision not to raise the goods and services tax (GST), the feedback agency said in a statement on Monday (March 23).

The planned GST hike from 7 per cent to 9 per cent was to have been implemented progressively sometime between 2021 and 2025.

Budget 2020 was unveiled by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Feb 18 and was approved by Parliament on Feb 28.

Reach said more than 3,500 people took part in the feedback exercise on various platforms in February, including face-to-face interviews at feedback booths known as Listening Points, WhatsApp chat groups, online feedback channels and a telephone poll.

The exercise shows seven in 10 people backed the Budget initiatives, with two-thirds of those in the phone poll agreeing the Budget announcements had boosted their confidence in Singapore's future.

Almost six out of 10 (57 per cent) feel the Budget would benefit them personally.

The $500 top-up in the SkillsFuture account of all Singaporeans was well-received, with 70 per cent of people at Listening Points saying they intend to get more information on it or use the money in the next 12 months.

This additional SkillsFuture credits can be used from Oct 1 this year, and will expire on Dec 31, 2025.

Mid-career workers aged 40 to 60 will also receive an additional $500 top-up in their SkillsFuture accounts.

Some Singaporeans polled suggested ways to improve it, including bringing forward the disbursement of SkillsFuture credits, and removing the expiry and age limit for the additional $500 top-up.

Related Story Singapore Budget 2020: More stories

Related Story Coronavirus: DPM Heng to announce supplementary budget in Parliament on Thursday

Related Story Singapore businesses seek larger second stimulus package urgently as global economy worsens

On the cost-of-living measures, about two-thirds in the phone poll agree the Care and Support package would provide significant help to Singaporean families.

The package includes a one-time cash payout to all Singaporeans aged 21 and older, and the doubling of U-Save rebates for eligible HDB residents for their utilities expenses.

Nine out of 10 gave the thumbs up to the additional help for families taking care of children and elderly parents.

Seven in 10 at the Listening Points spoke favourably of the additional help given to lower-income Singaporeans through measures like the distribution of grocery vouchers worth $100 a year for this year and the next .

Reach said many respondents commended the Government for holding back on raising the GST next year in view of the current Covid-19 situation, which has been worsening.

Still, there were concerns on how the increase, when it happens, would affect them financially.

Reach said there were many calls for greater support for middle-income families.

Related Story Coronavirus cases in Singapore: What we know so far

The respondents also felt middle-income earners should be entitled to more benefits and greater financial support, as they are often the group that bear the costs of supporting both their children and elderly parents at the same time.

Reach chairman Sam Tan, who is also Minister of State for Social and Family Development, said he was very encouraged to see many Singaporeans actively coming forward to share their thoughts amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

"I hope that Singaporeans will remain calm and stay united as we get through this together," he added.