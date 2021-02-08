Re-Align Framework: Frequently Asked Questions

What happens if I do not serve the Notice of Negotiation with the relevant supporting documents to the parties by Feb 26?

The timeline for service is a hard deadline and you will not be able to obtain relief under the framework if you do not serve the notice by Feb 26. Supporting documents will help speed up negotiations.

You may subsequently be allowed to provide documents and information to the Registrar or an Assessor to support your position, but this is at the Registrar's or Assessor's discretion, and this may delay a resolution of the application.

Can I serve a Notice of Objection immediately after I am served with a Notice of Negotiation?

No. A Notice of Objection can only be filed at the expiry of the four -week negotiation period. We strongly urge parties to take this negotiation period seriously, and to engage in open and honest conversations to try to reach a mutually acceptable outcome.

What if my contract party threatens to terminate my contract after I have served the Notice of Negotiation?

Whether the other party is able to terminate the contract depends on the grounds for termination. Once you serve the Notice of Negotiation, the other party cannot terminate the contract in respect of any breach of the contract which occurs from the day of service of the Notice of Negotiation.

However, the other party is not prohibited from terminating the contract in respect of any breach of contract which occurred prior to the service of the Notice of Negotiation. The framework may still apply even if the contract has been terminated.

