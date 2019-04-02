Razer's Tan Min-Liang quitting as CEO? This and other 'news' that probably April Fool-ed you

SINGAPORE (ASIAONE) - The Internet can be a cold space - especially on April 1, when hopes are raised, only to be savagely dashed.

Here are this year's best-played April Fool's pranks that got us leaping in excitement… and crashing in disappointment.

BE THE NEXT RAZER CEO?

Forbes-approved billionaire and avid gamer Tan Min-Liang, better known as the CEO of gaming firm Razer, announced that he is seeking a replacement.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Singaporean entrepreneur released his "succession plan", citing his best accomplishments.

These include reinventing the gaming laptop industry, kick-starting the gaming phone category and a steadfast refusal to create the gaming kitchen appliance industry.

His successor must be prepared to "sign personal injury waivers, jump off planes into a deserted island, and be ready to fight all other applicants to the death".

In a follow-up post on Monday night, he clarified that his earlier post was, indeed, an April Fool's prank and that he has no plans to resign anytime soon.

"I guess it wasn't evident that the battle royale style I had suggested to pick the next Razer CEO was a joke or that there are literally people out there who think I would parachute 100 people on a deserted island to have them fight to the death as part of succession planning," he wrote.

"Now that I say it out loud like that - maybe it IS a good idea."

MALA FISH SKIN CONDOMS, BUBBLE TEA BREAD AND LAKSA SOY MILK

Looking to spice up your kitchen … or bedroom?

Brands are looking to capitalise on all of Singapore's latest food trends and, voila, someone at Durex came up with the mala-flavoured fish skin condom.

Thankfully the idea is still in conception with no actual product - the risque ad is a collaboration effort with the folks at The Golden Duck Co, a home-grown brand best known for their salted egg yolk potato chips.

Other brands that are using April Fool's to get away with jumping on the trendy food bandwagon include Sunshine Bakeries with the bubble milk tea white bread and Nutrisoy with their laksa-flavoured soy milk.

Err… no thanks.

OTHER THINGS THE HEART WANTS… BUT WON'T GET

Food is not the only thing they're dangling in front of us this 1st of April with brands out to toy with our hearts.

In what's becoming an annual affair, Ngee Ann Polytechnic announced the building of an underground tunnel to link the school with Beauty World MRT station.

But quick-witted students were not to be fooled.

After all, how could they forget previous years' attempts such as 2017's sleeping pods in the atrium and 2018's "No Air Con Monday"?

If you're sick of pranks like these, what about a getaway to Laerton Island? A magical place off the west coast of Tasmania?

Too bad it doesn't exist.

And neither does Fyre Festival 2.0, for all those who got excited about a possible follow-up to 2017's greatest failed party that never happened.

In fact, it failed so hard that a Netflix film with the same title was commissioned.

FAKE NEWS

Even news media joined in on the April Fool's fun.

Malaysian outlet The Star also published an article that alleges 90 per cent of Malaysians do not read beyond the headline.

Scroll down and you'll find a cheeky two-liner that reads: "But you are not one of them, oh Fabulous Day! Thank you for restoring our faith, but to the rest, Happy April Fool's Day :) ."