Raybe in good spirits despite long road to recovery

She will be spending a significant amount of time in hospital next year, with multiple reconstructive surgical operations scheduled, but Ms Raybe Oh Siew Huey, 26, appears to be in good spirits.

Speaking to The Straits Times yesterday, Ms Oh said: "I still have to go through a few reconstructive surgical operations in the following year. Recovery is slow but I'm getting a lot better."

Ms Oh suffered severe burns on about 80 per cent of her body earlier this year while trying to rescue her fiance, Mr Jonathan Long, 29, and four male friends from a burning car after it crashed into a shophouse in Tanjong Pagar.

All five men died in the accident.

The former air stewardess and getai singer said yesterday that she is grateful to those who have reached out to her with kind words and messages of support.

Mr Long was driving a BMW when it crashed into the shophouse at around 5.40am on Feb 13.

The four other men in the vehicle were Mr Eugene Yap, 29, Mr Elvin Tan Yong Hao, 28, Mr Wilson Teo Qi Xiang, 26, and Mr Gary Wong Hong Chieh, 29.

A video of the accident showed Ms Oh running to the burning car in an attempt to save the men.

She was later seen emerging from the inferno covered in flames and running towards some shophouses across the road.

She was rushed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and warded in the intensive care unit.

After a little over a week, her condition stabilised and she was moved to a high-dependency ward.

She was discharged in June, but on Thursday, Ms Oh told ST that she was back in SGH.

"I'm back in hospital again to do surgery," she said. "Will be warded for a month this time."

Ms Oh also posted an update on her Instagram stories on Thursday, thanking everyone for their kind messages.

Her social media accounts had been inactive after the accident, until March, when she posted a photo of Mr Long on Instagram, wishing him a happy birthday and saying that she missed him.

In September and last month, she also posted photos of food from several eateries.

Recently, she posted an old photo of herself and Mr Long with a heart shape.