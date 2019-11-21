'Raw tuna' made from tomatoes and mung bean 'eggs': Growing the list of plant-based protein for restaurants to tap

SINGAPORE - Raw tuna made from tomatoes and eggs made from mung beans - these are some of the alternative proteins you may be able to order in restaurants in the near future.

Gateway services and food solutions provider Sats is in talks with at least eight food technology companies to distribute their sustainable plant-based proteins, as demand for alternative foods grows in Singapore.

These plant-based proteins will be distributed through Sats' wholly-owned subsidiary Country Foods, which already distributes Impossible Foods' meat-alternative products in Singapore.

Country Foods general manager Andre Menezes said dishes made with these proteins could be available in restaurants across Singapore as early as the first half of next year, although he did not specify possible locations.

Speaking at a showcase at Grand Hyatt Singapore on Thursday (Nov 21) where plant-based ingredients were introduced, he said: "We don't see them as a niche product but a mass product. Of course, there's an adoption curve, but our end goal is definitely to be mass market so all of us have the option to eat non-animal proteins in a delicious dish."

Dishes showcased at the event include sushi featuring raw tuna made from tomatoes by Ocean Hugger Foods and beef brisket made from shiitake mushroom stems by Fable.

At present, prices for alternative proteins are at least 20 to 30 per cent more expensive than similar meat products, Mr Menezes said.

But food technology companies predict that prices will go down and become comparable in three to five years as the adoption rate goes up, he added.



"Ocean Hugger Spicy Ahimi and Avocado Sushi", which is made out of Ocean Hugger Ahimi, avocado, vegan mayonnaise, organic sushi rice and seaweed. ST PHOTO: KELLY HUI



Case in point: Vegan egg by American food technology company Just. This breakfast protein made from mung beans is currently about four times the price of conventional hen eggs in the United States, said senior vice-president of global partnerships Matt Riley.

But he said the company is working to bring the price down in 18 to 24 months, with the goal of becoming the most affordable protein on the market.

He said: "Egg is a ubiquitous protein - it's consumed in huge amounts every day across the globe. Mung beans scramble like an egg and delivers the same texture, and we're constantly working on new versions to make it taste as close to an egg as possible."



"Just Egg Frittata With Roast Vegetables and Tomato", which is made out of Just Egg, roast vegetables and tomato. ST PHOTO: KELLY HUI



According to the Singapore Food Agency, Singapore consumes more than three million eggs on average each day.

Sats' executive chef Matthew Yim, who developed seven dishes out of the 29 dishes showcased at the event with his team, said plant-based proteins such as the beef brisket made from mushroom can taste almost 95 per cent similar to the real thing. He rated the texture at around 75 per cent similar.

He said: "Chefs have to educate diners because it won't be exactly like real meat, although we try to make it as similar as possible. But I don't think people who choose this lifestyle would complain that it does not taste exactly like meat."

Over 21 ingredients from nine food tech companies were presented on Thursday.

Leveraging its culinary expertise and tapping on Country Foods' sourcing and distribution network, Sats intends to provide sustainable food start-ups a platform for growth in Asia.

This is in line with its foray into the sustainable food products sector, which has been identified as a key growth area by Sats, Temasek and the Singapore Economic Development Board, which have been jointly exploring food trends in Asia.