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Rating for Singapore show by British YouTubers Dan and Phil raised to R18

The show, titled Dan And Phil: Hard Launch World Tour is staged by British duo Daniel Howell and Philip Lester and is set to show at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Dec 1.

SINGAPORE – The rating for a Dec 1 show by two British YouTubers in Singapore has been revised to R18, said SISTIC in an e-mail to eventgoers on Nov 27 .

The show, titled Dan And Phil: Hard Launch World Tour, is staged by British duo Daniel Howell and Philip Lester and is set to take place at The Theatre at Mediacorp.

Checks by The Straits Times on Nov 28 indicate that the show at the 1,541-seater venue is sold out.

In the SISTIC e-mail seen by ST, it said that the show had been revised to R18 (Mature Content & Coarse Language).

“Patrons must be aged above 18 for entry. This show includes content with mature themes such as strong language and/or alternative lifestyles which are more suitable for a discerning audience aged 18 years and above,” said SISTIC.

In screenshots of the SISTIC website of the show seen by ST, the show initially had a rating of M18 on June 25 , a day before tickets were released for sale. On June 26, the day ticket sales began, the rating was listed as Advisory 16 (Rating TBC).

The show initially had a rating of M18 on June 25, but on June 26, the day ticket sales began, the rating was listed as Advisory 16 (Rating TBC). PHOTO: ST READER

The duo is known for their weekly comedy podcast, Hard Launch, which began in October 2025, when they confirmed their relationship after more than 16 years of speculation.

The podcast centres on personal storytelling, pop culture and current events, and is best known for its segment of debates and reactions to viewer submissions.

The podcasts are uploaded to their joint YouTube channel Dan and Phil, which has about 3.12 million subscribers. The videos average between 500,000 and one million views .

The duo had also previously posted joint gaming videos on their shared YouTube channel and came to Singapore for their tour, Interactive Introverts, in 2018.

Separately, Howell has about 6.6 million followers on social media platform X, while Lester has 5.9 million followers.

Speaking to ST, a fan of the duo expressed disappointment at the rating revision.

The 17-year-old, who asked to remain anonymous, purchased meet-and-greet tickets at $312 when they first went on sale but is now unable to meet the pair due to the revised R18 rating.

Tickets without the meet-and-greet experience range from $68 to $188.

“I feel mostly disappointed but I can’t say that I’m surprised... finding out that I can’t go last minute and randomly like this,” said the fan.

The fan plans to give the ticket to a friend and video call her while she meets Howell and Lester.

The Straits Times has contacted the Infocomm Media Development Authority for more information.