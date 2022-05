Two critically endangered orchid species that were last year rescued by National Parks Board (NParks) staff from being trampled on by hikers in Clementi Forest have been growing well in tanks outside their natural habitat.

Both species - the common snout orchid (Dienia ophrydis) and hidden zeuxine (Zeuxine clandestina) - have not only grown taller than the heights they were observed to reach in the forest, but have also flowered and borne fruit.