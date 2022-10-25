Rare alligator found in man’s luggage before Munich-S’pore flight

SINGAPORE - While checking the luggage of a man travelling from Germany to Singapore, security officers at Munich Airport saw an unusual image on the X-ray scanner.

They immediately informed Customs officers, who opened the suitcase and found a live albino alligator wrapped in cling film.

Proceedings are being initiated against the 42-year-old man for the alleged offence that took place on Sept 25, said Munich’s main Customs office in a statement on Oct 13.

After the alligator was discovered, the Customs officers and a veterinarian freed the animal. It received treatment and is currently being kept and cared for at a reptile sanctuary.

A spokesman for the Munich Customs investigation office, which is probing the case, told The Straits Times that the man’s final destination was Singapore.

According to media reports, he is American.

When asked if the office is aware of the man’s intentions in Singapore, and if anyone here has been arrested in connection with the case, the spokesman said: “As the investigation stands, there is no information about the intention of smuggling the alligator into Singapore.

“Furthermore, there is no information about possible offenders in Singapore. The investigation will continue.”

Ms Anbarasi Boopal, deputy chief executive of the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society, said smugglers move rare animals like the albino alligator as they can fetch a high price.

She added that based on reports, the reptile can fetch anywhere from $20,000 to $2 million in the market.

“The sad reality of the illegal wildlife trade is that the rarer the animal, the higher the returns for such traffickers, in turn pushing (the animals) even closer to extinction,” she said.

Wild animals are generally not allowed to be kept as pets here because of risks such as the possibility of them carrying diseases and the threat that they pose to Singapore’s native biodiversity if released in the wild.