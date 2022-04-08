Ramadan greetings, shooting some hoops and sharing a meal across party lines: What politicians are up to this week

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

Parliamentary warm-up: Shooting hoops

It is not uncommon for colleagues to bond and let off steam through sports, and it seems the same applies to MPs as well.

On Sunday (April 3), a day before this month's Parliament sittings, South East District Mayor and Marine Parade GRC MP Mohd Fahmi Aliman shared photos via stories on Instagram of some People's Action Party (PAP) MPs in a pick-up game of basketball.

Among them were Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Maliki Osman, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary and Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan.

Also part of the group were other MPs such as Mr Don Wee (Chua Chu Kang GRC), Mr Edward Chia (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) and Mr Patrick Tay (Pioneer).

Their court of choice? A spanking new, all-weather one at the relocated Siglap Community Centre that opened just last week.

The new basketball court is billed as the first in Singapore to not only be caged up, but to also feature a massive ceiling fan that can be turned on during hotter days.

One could say the Mayor was trying to blow the competition away.

