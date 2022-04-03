Ramadan bazaar brings festive cheer back to Geylang Serai

Mr Muhammad Sayraz Khan, whose family has been selling traditional Malay clothes at the Geylang Serai bazaar for over two decades, was disappointed when it could not be held in the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, he had ordered stock worth $300,000, but was unable to sell it.

"It affected us not only financially, but emotionally as well. It is sad that we had to go through this over the past two years," he said.

He estimates that his stall at the bazaar brings in $100,000 in revenue every year.

Now, with the bazaar's resumption, Mr Khan is upbeat, although he believes the atmosphere will not be the same as in previous years because there are only 40 stalls this year, a far cry from the 600 in 2019.

"It will take years for it to come back to its real form, to a real bazaar environment. But it is a good start for sure," said the 33-year-old.

Mr Khan was one of many happy vendors at the annual Ramadan bazaar in Wisma Geylang Serai yesterday, the festive fair's first day.

Another vendor, Ms Ereen Aziz, 40, who began selling casual and seasonal wear for women and children at the bazaar in 2018, said the lack of a physical store in the past two years significantly impacted businesses like hers.

"We had to shift our business online. But the customers could not touch and feel my clothes. The atmosphere was missing too."

She estimated that her annual sales dropped by over 50 per cent.

With the bazaar back, she said she is "very thrilled" and it "really has given us much hope".

Ms Koji Quek, who sells a snack known as praffles - a combination of prata and waffles - is optimistic about the resumption of large-scale events.

Over the past two years, she has had zero revenue.

This is her brand's first event during the pandemic.

"I was very excited when I heard that this bazaar will return," said the 38-year-old. "Despite higher costs, I am happy and looking forward (to the bazaar). I hope that next year everything will be bigger, better, and livelier."

She said the price of cooking oil has risen to over $40 a tin, from $15 before the pandemic.

Rental for each stall has also gone up - from $14,000 in 2019 to $20,000 this year, The Sunday Times understands.

Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, who was at the bazaar yesterday to welcome vendors and patrons, said: "I am happy that the easing of measures coincided with Ramadan and we have the opportunity to bring the bazaar to the Malay community and the bigger Singapore community. We can share this festive spirit and atmosphere with the rest of Singapore."

Paramedic Ahead Itishman, 26, who was queueing to buy drinks from Alley Bubble Tea, had been visiting the bazaar for many years before the pandemic struck.

He said he hopes its resumption will bring back the festive spirit.

"It is not even the first day of the fasting month, but the sight of long queues has lifted my mood ahead of Hari Raya this year," he said yesterday.

But his partner, Ms Aiman Boon, 24, who was with him, felt that this year's atmosphere could not compare with that of previous years.

"I feel that people who came here had high hopes, and they expected a larger-scale bazaar. I was surprised because it is much smaller than I expected," she said.

The bazaar will be open daily from 1pm to 11pm till May 2.