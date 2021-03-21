Ramadan activities: Safety measures in place

During the fasting month of Ramadan last year, there were no night prayers in mosques, which had to stay closed due to the circuit breaker.

This year, Muslims can look forward to the resumption of some Ramadan activities.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) announced that mosques will be conducting terawih and qiyamullail, with prevailing safe management measures in place.

Ramadan this year is from April 13 to May 12, and Hari Raya Puasa will be celebrated on May 13 after the fasting month ends.

Terawih prayers are held every night in the mosques during Ramadan, while qiyamullail prayers are conducted only during the last 10 days of the holy month.

Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, the highest Islamic authority here, said: "I am certain many of us are looking forward to spending some time at the mosque. But in view of the current situation, we are not completely out of the woods.

"It is very important we conduct these activities in a very safe and responsible way."

Prayer slots at the mosques must be booked online and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will be three booking windows throughout Ramadan for terawih prayers, with about 84,000 prayer spaces in each window across all mosques.

Each person will be initially allowed one booking per window to allow other congregants to visit the mosques. Congregants who attend qiyamullail will not be allowed to stay overnight, which had been the tradition for some.

There will also be space for female congregants at selected mosques for both prayers.

Muis stressed the importance of minimising the risk of transmission amid the pandemic and encouraged congregants to continue carrying out Ramadan activities safely at home.

Yesterday, in a statement to The Sunday Times, it emphasised the importance of a cautious approach as more religious activities are resuming. It said behavioural norms such as maintaining hygiene, wearing a mask and not gathering outside the mosque before or after prayers must remain.

Muis said disinfection in the mosque compound will continue to take place in between prayer timings. Congregants will need to ensure they have a valid booking for the mosque activity they are attending for contact tracing and the safety of other congregants.

Past activities like congregational prayers at void decks will not be allowed this year.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Muis said 500 mosque personnel and volunteers will act as service managers and ambassadors to ensure adherence to safe management measures.

Other religious groups are also not taking safety for granted.

Pastor Neo Ban Hui from Salem Chapel said safety measures remain for the Easter weekend as they do for services since the pandemic started. These include wipe-downs and disinfection of premises before and after each service, as well as spaced-out seating.

The 32 Catholic churches of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore allow parishioners to book masses online.

Singapore Buddhist Federation president Seck Kwang Phing said there should be a maximum of 250 people at each venue, with fewer at smaller places. Visitors must pre-register online for crowd control purposes.

Taoist Federation chairman Tan Thiam Lye said that if the capacity is exceeded, people will be asked to queue outside.

• Additional reporting by Sue-Ann Tan