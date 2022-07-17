Rajapaksa said to be seeking longer-term refuge, asylum

When Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa landed in Singapore on Thursday evening, he had a valid Sri Lankan passport, and was still president of the country he had fled.

Singapore's decision to allow him entry that day, therefore, did not significantly deviate from its established policy, said retired Singapore diplomat Bilahari Kausikan.

He told The Sunday Times that when Mr Rajapaksa landed in Singapore, he was a president with no formal charges brought against him and had a valid passport, "just like an ordinary Sri Lankan citizen".

"Most political leaders of significant countries have had charges levelled against them at one point or another. If Singapore were to allow only people of impeccable reputations to come here, we would not be able to let anyone in," he added.

"It would have been a completely different story if Mr Rajapaksa had been formally charged," Mr Bilahari said.

Mr Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka for the Maldives last Wednesday, following massive street protests and a worsening economic crisis in his country.

Political observers said he likely wanted to leave Sri Lanka before resigning from office in order to avoid the possibility of arrest by an incoming administration for alleged economic and war crimes.

But they also noted that his resignation - sent from Singapore soon after he arrived on Thursday - means that he no longer enjoys immunity, and will increase the momentum for calls for his prosecution back home.

The 73-year-old is facing public ire for his gross mismanagement of Sri Lanka's economy, which now faces shortages of food, fuel and other key supplies.

No arrest warrant for him has yet been issued, but his leaving Sri Lanka has sparked talk of him looking for a longer-term destination that could grant him asylum.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Thursday that Mr Rajapaksa had been allowed entry on a private visit, and that he had not asked for asylum, nor had he been granted any asylum.

Singapore generally does not grant requests for asylum, the ministry added.

Mr James Crabtree, executive director of the International Institute for Strategic Studies - Asia, said Mr Rajapaksa likely chose to travel to Singapore because the city-state and other global hubs are "common destinations for emerging world leaders in a fix".

"President Rajapaksa clearly left in a hurry, and may well not know where he will ultimately move. He likely came to Singapore because it is convenient, legal and safe," he said. "(Singapore is) relatively easy to get into and do business from," he added.

The Republic is a familiar place to him and his family.

Mr Rajapaksa, who is also a former defence secretary, was a distinguished visiting fellow at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies for a month in April 2017.

In May 2019, months before the presidential election that he swept, he had heart bypass surgery at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

He returned for a check-up in December last year, discontinuing Parliament sessions for four weeks and stalling several financial decisions at a time when the combined effects of his policies and the impact of Covid-19 had begun to make life increasingly difficult for ordinary people.

His brother Mahinda had also visited Singapore in February 2017 for medical reasons when he was president of Sri Lanka.

Ms Dilrukshi Handunnetti, executive director of Sri Lanka's Centre for Investigative Reporting, said in an interview on MoneyFM yesterday that some Sri Lankans think it is a good thing Mr Rajapaksa is out of the country, as he would not be able to continue manipulating or influencing politics there.

As for Singapore's decision to allow him entry, it was about diplomacy as well as reciprocity, or how other countries would respond if faced with a similar situation, she said. She added: "(But) protesters (in Sri Lanka) expect that the law, judicial system would play their part in the next steps. There is a huge public expectation."

Ms Dilrukshi, a Sri Lankan investigative journalist and lawyer, added that Singapore will not be exempt from the massive international attention surrounding Mr Rajapaksa's whereabouts.

She noted that the flight he took from the Maldives to Singapore was one of the most tracked flights globally.

Even as Sri Lankans are split between those who are relieved that he is now out of the country and those who want him back so he can be put on trial, Mr Rajapaksa has not found many destinations willing to receive him.

In the Maldives, he was met by protests in the capital Male.

He also faced trouble from Sri Lankan immigration officials who reportedly refused to go to the VIP suite to stamp his passport when he tried to leave the country.

He eventually left on a Sri Lankan military aircraft for the Maldives.

Sri Lankan lawyer Ambika Satkunanathan, the former commissioner of the country's human rights commission, said the relentless advocacy of human rights groups and the Tamil diaspora have made it near impossible for the former president to find sanctuary.

Mr Rajapaksa is accused of having ordered the murder of tens of thousands of Tamil civilians at the end of the Sri Lankan civil war in 2009.

Observers said it is difficult to know whether Mr Rajapaksa has decided where he wants to eventually settle. Some possibilities that have been floated are the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, where there is a smaller Tamil diaspora and protests are less likely due to stringent laws.

Some have criticised Singapore for its decision to admit Mr Rajapaksa.

Mr Brahma Chellaney, a geostrategist and author who was a national security adviser for the Indian government, said on Twitter on Friday: "Singapore has been in the lead in getting Myanmar's junta excluded from Asean meetings. Yet, in a jarring contrast, it welcomes Sri Lanka's fleeing president, who as defence chief in 2009 was instrumental in the military's killing of some 40,000 Tamils."

However, his post drew a rejoinder from others, with a user identifying himself as Mr Comet saying: "The guy probably travels with a valid Sri Lankan passport which is obviously not objected to by any competent authority from the Sri Lankan government or Interpol to enter/transit in Singapore. Why would Singapore deny or detain him when he comes?"

He added: "The ex-president is not a wanted person by a competent authority internationally or the Sri Lankan government. Sri Lankans should demand that their elected officials pass a resolution in their Parliament or approach courts to prosecute him legally. Don't expect nations to be proactive."