Raising the profile of S'pore in the international meteorological community: Wong Chin Ling

Ms Wong Chin Ling, 59, led the development of the Centre for Climate Research Singapore at the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) to support Singapore's climate resilience strategy.

She led the development of the National Sea Level Programme last year to improve understanding of rising sea levels here. She also headed the Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre, hosted by MSS, which provided early warnings of transboundary haze in 2015 and 2019.

She led Singapore's successful bid to host the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Regional Office for Asia and South-West Pacific, which began operations in 2018. As an elected member of the WMO executive council since 2015, she has raised the profile of Singapore in the international meteorological community.

Ms Wong said she is grateful to receive this award and sees it as recognition of the MSS' work.

"MSS has been building capabilities in climate science and sea-level research, and forging collaborations nationally and internationally. These developments are deeply fulfilling to me as they will contribute to strengthening our nation's climate resilience," she said.

A full list of this year's National Day Award recipients is available at the PMO website.

 

